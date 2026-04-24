PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC in rally with RG Kar rape victim's mother: 'Daughter taken away by maha jungle raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally with the RG Kar rape victim's mother on his side in Dum Dum, West Bengal, on Friday, 24 April. Addressing a gathering there, he called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) "anti-women" and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a party which works on the "women-led development model".

During his speech at a rally in Panihati under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi said the TMC's "maha jungle raaj" was responsible for the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

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"Jis maa ne apni beti to doctor banaya and jiski beti ko TMC ke maha jungle raaj ne cheen liya, BJP ne us maa to apna ummedwar banaya hai [The mother who raised her daughter to become a doctor, and whose daughter was taken away by the “lawlessness” of TMC, has been made a candidate by the BJP]," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was referring to the BJP's Panihati candidate, the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim.

He said the BJP also gave an opportunity to the victims of Sandeshkhali to lead, "but the TMC is busy abusing these women".

PM Modi further affirmed confidence in women's power and said that they will write a “new saga of 21st century Bengal”.

"I am seeing that Bengal's women power... is going to write the new saga of 21st-century Bengal. Every woman of Bengal is saying- we will not tolerate anymore, we will change the TMC government. I have come today to assure every daughter of Bengal that the BJP will not allow their dreams to be crushed," he said.

'Modi's guarantee' The PM said that, following the formation of the BJP government in the state, the wrongdoers will be punished and the women will be provided security, calling it "Modi's guarantee".

"After the BJP government is formed on 4 May, the file on every injustice, every atrocity, will be opened. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

"The BJP is committed to fulfilling the dreams of every sister and daughter in Bengal and making their lives easier. The BJP's direct promise to the sisters of Bengal is that the BJP will give you security, the BJP will give you respect, and it is from the BJP that you will attain prosperity," PM Modi added.

"In a BJP government, happiness will come into the life of every woman here, and poor sisters will receive free rations. No syndicate will be able to snatch away your rights," he added.