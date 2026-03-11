In Kerala rally, PM Modi thanks Gulf nations for taking care of Indians - 'We won’t abandon our citizens’ – Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government is using all its strength to ensure the safety of Indians in conflict-hit regions of West Asia, while accusing the Congress party of trying to politicise the crisis.

Addressing a gathering in Kochi of poll-bound Kerala, PM Modi said it was natural for people to be concerned about the situation in the Gulf and West Asia, but assured that the BJP-led NDA government is committed to protecting Indian citizens abroad.

“Whenever one of our countrymen is in trouble, we have used all our strength to ensure their safety,” he said, citing past rescue efforts by the government. The prime minister referred to the evacuation of Indian nurses from Iraq and the rescue of Father Tom from terrorists in Yemen as examples of India’s commitment to bringing its citizens home safely during crises.

PM Modi criticised the Congress party, accusing it of making “provocative and irresponsible statements” at a time of a major global crisis.

“It is a grave misfortune that the Congress party is seeking politics even in the midst of such a major global crisis,” he said, alleging that the opposition was trying to worsen the situation for political gain. According to the prime minister, such statements could complicate efforts to assist Indians caught in the crisis.

Earlier PM Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several key development projects worth over ₹10,000 crore in Kerala during his visit to the state.

The prime minister launched projects of various central ministries, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and the Ministry of Railways, during programmes in the coastal city.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a Polypropylene unit, worth over ₹5,500 crore, at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), inaugurated two major highway projects, each built at a cost of over ₹2,000 crore, and dedicated to the nation initiatives worth ₹142 crore in the railway sector.

The PM also flagged off a new train service aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening sustainable transport in the region.

Here are the top quotes from PM's address :

-The people of Kerala have seen that the Congress prince is unaware of the remarkable achievements of India's youth in drone manufacturing. The Congress leader is unaware that numerous companies in India are manufacturing drones. He also doesn't know that the youth of Kerala are developing drones as startups. Someone who is confined to his narrow thinking will never be able to see the country's progress..."

-Despite Kerala's immense potential, it hasn't developed at the pace it should have. The pattern of one LDF government, another UDF government, has caused significant damage to Kerala. These two groups believe their turn will come in five to ten years. Therefore, they don't work hard for Kerala's development. This pattern is the reason for Kerala's corruption..."

-Breaking this pattern is essential for Kerala's rapid development. Therefore, this time, form a BJP-NDA government here. You've given Congress and the Left more than 70 years. Now, give the BJP-NDA the next chance. You'll get a wonderful glimpse of a developed Kerala. You have Modi's guarantee.

-I'm satisfied that the governments of all our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens... Our missions and embassies in those countries are providing assistance to them 24/7...

-Gulf countries are giving utmost care to Indians working there. I am grateful to them for that

-We will work to make Kerala ahub of AI and future technology.

The ongoing war in the Gulf has once again taught us the importance of self-reliance... We have seen how important it is to be self-reliant during the Covid crisis, the Ukraine crisis, and the current crisis has proved it once again…