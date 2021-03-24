Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in West Bengal and Assam, where assembly polls will be held in the coming weeks. According to the schedule shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter, PM Modi's day will begin with a public meeting at Kanthi in West Bengal. He will then go to Bihpuria in Assam where he will attend a public meeting. At 5.15 pm, PM Modi will address a rally in Assam's Sipajhar.

PM Modi has been campaigning extensively in the poll-bound states for the BJP. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto for Bengal.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, an intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling TMC, with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues. Several members from TMC have also defected to BJP.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Polling will be held in 47 seats in Assam on March 27 in the first phase, while 39 and 40 constituencies will go to polls on April 1 and April 6, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via