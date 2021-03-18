PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal and Assam today. "Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, PM said, "Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda."

The BJP seeks to put an end to the 10-year rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Bengal, while in Assam, the party is eyeing another term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal will go to polls between March 27 and April 29 in 8 phases for 294 seats in the legislative assembly. Assam goes to the election from March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The results for the polls will be announced on May 2.