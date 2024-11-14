PM Modi to address rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

With less than a week left for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Shivaji Park on Thursday for a public rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and top BJP leaders from the state will address the rally.

Apart from Mumbai, PM Modi is also expected to hold meetings in Sambhajinagar and Raigad. Today's rally is the latest in the series of PM Modi's campaigns in Maharashtra, which began on November 8. The last rally was in Pune, on Tuesday, November 12, at SP College grounds.

The Mumbai police has issued a traffic advisory to prevent congestion of roads ahead of Narendra Modi's visit. The traffic restrictions would be in place from 10 am to 11 pm. SDr Annie Besant Road, Kelusakar Road, among others, have been marked as ‘No Parking’ zones.

‘Congress has double PhD…’ While addressing a rally at Vidarbha on Tuesday, Modi launched a sharp attack at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, stating that if the Congress and its allies came to power in Maharashtra, the state’s development projects would come to a grinding halt.

“The Congress has a double PhD in stalling projects. If you want rapid development to continue, re-elect the Mahayuti candidates,” said Modi, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Polls: How to confirm your name online

PM Modi accused the Congress party of deepening divisions within the country, claiming that the party's "shahi parivar" (royal family) mentality stems from the belief that it was born to rule India. This, according to him, has contributed to a sense of entitlement and disregard for the broader needs of the nation.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the results would be declared on November 23.