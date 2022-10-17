PM Modi to distribute PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the distribution of Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.
An official statement issued on Sunday said Modi will attend the program in Gandhinagar, the state capital of Gujarat, through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and interact with the three beneficiaries.
Ayushman PVC cards, made of easy-to-carry polyvinyl chloride material, will be distributed to over 5 million beneficiaries under the Gujarat PMJAY-MA scheme, a press release said.
In 2019, the centre's PMJAY program for providing healthcare services to economically disadvantaged areas was merged with Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) health programs in Gujarat.
As a result, all beneficiaries of the state schemes were eligible to get PMJAY-MA cards, the release said.
The state government said that since the integration of the two schemes, PMJAY-MA cards have been issued to 1.58 crore beneficiaries in Gujarat. “From September 2021 until now, under the leadership of the minister, more than 5 million cards have been issued and freshly printed Ayushman PVC cards will be available to these beneficiaries," said a press release.
Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Minister Rushikesh Patel will participate in the event and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will join the event virtually.
According to the government website, under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, the largest health insurance scheme in the world, each family gets health insurance up to ₹5 lakh.
Following the announcement of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in 2019, the Government of Gujarat integrated Mukhyamantri Amrutam and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya schemes and the beneficiaries of these three schemes were issued co-branded cards under PMJAY-MA.
