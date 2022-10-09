PM Modi to start his three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today

PM Modi to start his three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today2 min read . 10:09 AM IST
PM Modi will begin his three-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat today and launch development projects worth ₹14,500 crores in the state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting today followed by a visit to Madhya Pradesh on October 11. During the visit, PM Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹14,600 crore while also addressing multiple gatherings in the poll-bound state.
Prime Minister will start his visit by visit on the evening on October 9 by inaugurating projects worth over ₹3900 crore at Modhera village in Mehsana district. He will also declare Modhera village as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village while offering prayers at the Modeshwari Mata Temple and visiting the Surya Mandir.
A release by Prime Minister's office on the occasion read, "This project, which is first of its kind, realises the Prime Minister’s vision of solarization of the sun-temple town of Modhera. It involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1300 Rooftop solar systems on residential & Government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS). The project will demonstrate how India’s renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots."
On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will be at Amod in Bharuch district where he would lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate projects worth over ₹8000 crore. Major highlights of his visit to Bharuch would include laying the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, performing the ground breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks and dedicating several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector.
In the evening, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate projects worth over ₹1460 crore in Jamnagar.
On the third day of the visit, Prime Minister will visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students.
Prime Minister will then leave for neiShree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where he will perform darshan and pooja followed by a public function in Ujjain. He will also dedicate Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation.
