PM Modi urges Haryana to vote in record numbers: ‘My special wishes to…’

  • PM Modi has urged Haryana to vote in record numbers as the state votes to elect its 90-member Assembly today

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Haryana election today: PM Modi has also extended his 'special wishes' to the first-time voters of Haryana election
Haryana election today: PM Modi has also extended his ’special wishes’ to the first-time voters of Haryana election(Narendra Modi Website)

As Haryana goes to election today, October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the eligible and registered voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. PM Modi has also extended his “special wishes” to the first-time voters. Voting began for 90 assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday amid tight security arrangements after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Voting is taking place today for the Haryana Assembly elections. I appeal to all voters to be a part of this holy festival of democracy and set a new record of voting." Haryana election 2024 LIVE updates

"On this occasion, my special best wishes to all the young friends of the state who are going to vote for the first time,” PM Modi said.

Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, the key contesting parties are the Aam Aadmi PArty (AAP) and the INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances.

In the last Assembly polls in 2019, the BJP had won 40 seats, the Congress 31 and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10.

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, besides the JJP's Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates, will be decided in the Haryana polls.

The voting in Haryana election will continue until 6 pm. The counting of votes by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be taken up on October 8.

Notable candidates in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election include Chief Minister Saini from Ladwa, Leader of Opposition B.S. Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala from Ellenabad, JJP's Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, BJP's Anil Vij from Ambala Cantonment, "Captain" Abhimanyu from Narnaund, O.P. Dhankar from Badli, AAP's Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat, and Congress's Phogat, a former wrestler, contesting from Julana.

(With agency inputs)

MoreLess
First Published:5 Oct 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Assembly Elections

