‘PM Modi visiting so many places in Gujarat because…’: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that there is a clear anti-incumbency wave against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in poll-bound Gujarat due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned aggressively in the state.
The chief minister reviewed the preparations at Chanwali village in Jhalawar district ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entering the state on Sunday evening, according to the news agency PTI.
Gehlot held deliberations with ministers, senior party leaders, and administrative officials. He also visited the entry point of the yatra on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.
Speaking to media persons in Kota, Rajasthan CM said, "The anti-government wave is very strong there (Gujarat) and this is why Modi ji is visiting so many places across the state... Recently, he held a mega 50-km-long roadshow. One needs to think about why is the situation such."
"What is the reason behind the prime minister camping in Gujarat and neglecting issues of national and international importance? It only means that Modi fears losing the election," he added, as quoted by PTI.
Meanwhile, Gehlot while speaking to reporters in Jhalawar, said that the Congress party has made several sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country, and Gandhi, through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is marching across the country to take that message to the people.
There is a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises.
For the past 27 years, the BJP has held the reins of power in Gujarat. The Congress is desparate to save its second position in the state while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on 'anti-incumbency' and issues like inflation and unemployment to get to power.
As the BJP looks to retain power and AAP aims to make inroads into yet another state, a fierce battle is expected on various seats that will go to poll on Thursday morning.
The voting for phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly Election took place on December 1. A total of 39 political parties contested and 788 candidates were fielded in phase 1 including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.
The voting for phase 2 will take place on December 5, and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.
