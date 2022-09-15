PM Modi will address youth rally in Himachal on 24 September: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed while addressing a gathering that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District on 24 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally on 24 September in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the likely assembly elections this year.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, as reported by news agency ANI, informed Prime Minister will address the youth at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on September 24 while calling upon the youth of Seraj to participate in the rally in large numbers.
The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Government Senior Secondary School Dharbar Thach building. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹2.43 crore at Dharbar Thach in Seraj assembly constituency.
Talking about the School building, Thakur said, "The building of Government High School, Sarachi had been constructed at a cost of ₹2.75 crore, Government Senior Secondary School Shikavari at a cost of ₹3.84 crore and GSSS Bagsiad at a cost of ₹4.24 crore.".
The Chief Minister also informed the construction work of the Academic and Administrative Block of Pharmacy College Seraj at Bagsiad was in progress at a cost of ₹48.65 crore and that the Pharmacy College staff residential complex and hostel would be constructed at a cost of ₹14 crore.
On the initiatives taken by his government to ensure basic facilities in the education sector in the Seraj area, he said,"Strong infrastructure had been developed to provide higher and vocational education to the students. Government Degree College Lambathach building had been constructed at a cost of ₹8.27 crore and Horticulture & Forestry College had been established at Thunag. The construction work of ITI at Chhatri at a cost of Rs.18.84 crore was in progress,"
Additionally, CM Thakur announced the opening of the Veterinary Dispensary in Balidhar, Bagachanogi, and the approval of the position of Horticulture Extension Officer at Dharbar Thach.
The Chief Minister was welcomed by Local Panchayat Pradhan Meera Devi and other dignitaries on the occasion included Former MLA of Delhi Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, office bearers of BJP Mandal among others.