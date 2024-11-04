PM Modi’s clarion call ahead of assembly polls: ‘Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar’ | 10 points

PM Modi urged voters in Jharkhand to support the BJP for a double-engine government, promising accelerated development. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections for the state's progress and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' as India approaches its centenary of independence.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 01:03 PM IST
PM Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand on Monday
PM Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand on Monday(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for a double-engine government in Jharkhand to double the pace of its progress. 

While addressing a rally in Garhwa in Jharkhand, PM modi said that state assembly elections are being held at a time when the entire India is inching towards the resolve of “Viksit Bharat”. “Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar,” said PM Modi in Jharkhand. Here are all the latest updates on PM Modi's election rally in Jharkhand. 

PM Modi Jharkhand rally | Top Updates

-"You formed the BJP-NDA government in the Centre at Delhi for the third consecutive time a few months ago. Now there are assembly elections in Jharkhand, we all have to come together and formed a double-engine government here under the leadership of BJP-NDA," said PM Modi on Monday. 

-"I congratulate Jharkhand BJP for releasing a wonderful Sankalp Patra yesterday. Today I have come to seek your blessings. Today, there is only one echo everywhere in Jharkhand, Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar," he added.

-He also extended Chhath Puja greetings to the people and emphasised the importance of Viksit Bharat.

-"At this time, the enthusiasm of Chhath is visible everywhere. I extend my best wishes to those who worship Chhathi Maiya. These elections in Jharkhand are being held at a time when the whole country is moving ahead with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' i.e. the coming 25 years are very important for the country and Jharkhand. The country will complete 100 years of independence and Jharkhand will also be turning 50 years old then," he added.

-PM Modi said that the central government is making all the efforts to provide better facilities for farmers in Jharkhand. "For better facilities in Jharkhand, for farmers, for strengthing industries in the state, the Central government has made all efforts even when the JMM government put obstacles before it..When you will form a double-engine- government here, then development in the state will also take place at double the pace," PM Modi said.

-The Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats. 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsPM Modi’s clarion call ahead of assembly polls: ‘Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar’ | 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.30
    01:13 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.7 (-4.62%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.45
    01:13 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.25 (-2.17%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,271.50
    01:13 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -20.5 (-1.59%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,294.80
    01:13 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -44.3 (-3.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    205.75
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    1.5 (0.73%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.55
    01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,253.00
    01:06 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11 (-0.87%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,347.15
    01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,939.60
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -223.1 (-7.05%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    150.70
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -9 (-5.64%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    619.00
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -36.55 (-5.58%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,489.45
    01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -85.95 (-5.46%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,418.60
    01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    456.8 (4.59%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,062.45
    01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    220.35 (4.55%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,604.20
    01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    54.6 (3.52%)

    Happy Forgings share price

    1,120.75
    01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    37.9 (3.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.