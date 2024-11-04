PM Modi’s clarion call ahead of assembly polls: ‘Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar’ | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for a double-engine government in Jharkhand to double the pace of its progress.

While addressing a rally in Garhwa in Jharkhand, PM modi said that state assembly elections are being held at a time when the entire India is inching towards the resolve of “Viksit Bharat”. “Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar,” said PM Modi in Jharkhand. Here are all the latest updates on PM Modi's election rally in Jharkhand.

PM Modi Jharkhand rally | Top Updates -"You formed the BJP-NDA government in the Centre at Delhi for the third consecutive time a few months ago. Now there are assembly elections in Jharkhand, we all have to come together and formed a double-engine government here under the leadership of BJP-NDA," said PM Modi on Monday.

-"I congratulate Jharkhand BJP for releasing a wonderful Sankalp Patra yesterday. Today I have come to seek your blessings. Today, there is only one echo everywhere in Jharkhand, Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar," he added.

-He also extended Chhath Puja greetings to the people and emphasised the importance of Viksit Bharat.

-"At this time, the enthusiasm of Chhath is visible everywhere. I extend my best wishes to those who worship Chhathi Maiya. These elections in Jharkhand are being held at a time when the whole country is moving ahead with the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' i.e. the coming 25 years are very important for the country and Jharkhand. The country will complete 100 years of independence and Jharkhand will also be turning 50 years old then," he added.

-PM Modi said that the central government is making all the efforts to provide better facilities for farmers in Jharkhand. "For better facilities in Jharkhand, for farmers, for strengthing industries in the state, the Central government has made all efforts even when the JMM government put obstacles before it..When you will form a double-engine- government here, then development in the state will also take place at double the pace," PM Modi said.