PM Narendra Modi in Bihar, West Bengal today. What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar and West Bengal today.

Advertisement

Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar at around 11 AM. He will also flag off two trains and address the gathering. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate Aunta – Simaria bridge project on River Ganga.

PM Narendra Modi will flag off metro train services on the newly constructed sections in Kolkata at around 4:15 PM and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back. Further, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹5,200 crore at Kolkata. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a government release said.

Advertisement

“I am eager to be among BJP Bengal Karyakartas at a rally in Kolkata. With each passing day, public anger against the TMC is increasing. West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

PM in Bihar Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 8.15 km long Aunta – Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on river Ganga, constructed at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

The PM will also inaugurate the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around ₹1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement. He will also inaugurate Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660x1 MW) worth around ₹6,880 crore, according to the government release.

Advertisement

Bihar is going to polls later this year.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Muzaffarpur. He will will inaugurate the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and Sewerage Network at Munger constructed under Namami Gange worth over ₹520 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around ₹1,260 crore.

Advertisement

Amrit Bharat Trains Narendra Modi will flag off two trains. Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi which will improve passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety. And Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma which will give a boost to tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.

Grih Pravesh ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban will also take place with the symbolic handing over of keys to a few beneficiaries by the Prime Minister, on the occasion.

PM in West Bengal From Bihar Narendra Modi will head to West Bengal where he will inaugurate metro railway projects in Kolkata. A 13.61 km long newly constructed metro network will be inaugurated and metro services will be launched on these routes. The PM will visit the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he will flag off the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road.

Advertisement

In addition, through video conferencing, he will also flag off the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service. He will also undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

Prime Minister will inaugurate these metro sections and a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station. He will also lay the foundation stone of 7.2 km long six-lane elevated Kona Expressway worth over ₹1,200 crore.