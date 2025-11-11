PM Narendra Modi urges voters to participate in Bihar Elections 2025 phase 2, create new voting record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to actively participate in the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025, the polling for which began at 7 AM on November 11.

He also requested that the voters of the 122 seats in fray to create a new voter turnout record today, similar to one witnessed during Phase 1.

The state witnessed a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

Here's what PM Modi said: Taking to X, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, “Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting.”

In a special appeal, the prime minister asked young voters to cast their vote, and also encouraged other voters to participate.

“I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so,” he said.

‘Vote first, then refreshments’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also urged the people of the state to exercise their democratic rights and vote.

In a post on X, he appealed to the people to prioritise voting above their chores.

“In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place -- all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights without fail. Vote and inspire others to do so as well. Vote first, then refreshments!” he wrote in Hindi.

Bihar Election Phase 2: Voting begins Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls on Tuesday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

It is also being seen as a veritable test of strength for minor NDA partners Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.