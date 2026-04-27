PM Narendra Modi writes to Bengal ahead of voting: 'There has been enough fear, BJP needed now’

As the campaigning for the second phase of voting in West Bengal ended today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the people of Bengal, emphasising how the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now needed in the state after “enough fear”.

He emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge into an opportunity, as he “assured” the people that a BJP chief minister will swear-in after the results of the Bengal Assembly election are declared.

Polling for the second phase of elections is scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi gives Bengal 5 employment guarantees ahead of Phase 2 voting

“Serving Bengal and protecting it is my responsibility. It is both my destiny and my responsibility to transform every challenge facing Bengal into an opportunity. I will not shy away from this responsibility. I assure you that we will all celebrate the swearing-in of the BJP Chief Minister of Bengal together,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience while campaigning in the state, the prime minister said that there is a unique energy in Bengal and he did not feel any fatigue during the campaigning despite the extreme heat.

He wrote, “During this election, I experienced a different energy in Bengal. Despite the heat and the number of rallies, I felt no fatigue during this election. These rallies and road shows were like pilgrimages for me. As I visited the devotees of Goddess Kali, perhaps Goddess Kali herself was constantly energizing me.”

Advertisement

He noted that people seek a developed West Bengal with safety and security to pursue aspirations, underlining that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can deliver it.

“During this election, I observed that for a 'Developed Bengal' (Viksit Bengal), the people seek an open field--a level playing ground--to pursue their aspirations. Our daughters desire an open sky--the freedom to soar--and, above all, they seek security. Every citizen, every family, is now determined to move forward with a singular resolve,” PM Modi wrote.

“Bhay bahot hua, ab bharosa chahiye, ab BJP chahiye (There has been enough fear; what is needed now is trust – and what is needed now is the BJP)” he said.

“To serve Bengal, and to ensure the safety and security of Bengal--this is my solemn duty. To transform every challenge confronting Bengal into an opportunity is a task that is both my destiny and my responsibility. I will not waver or step back from this responsibility of mine. I give you my assurance: we will all come together to celebrate the joyous occasion of the BJP Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony in Bengal,” he added.