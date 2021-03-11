PM's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates in poll-bound states: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Health Ministry has applied filters in its Co-Win platform in poll-going states and a union territory to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 vaccine certificates, sources said on Thursday.

"Necessary filters" in Co-WIN have been applied for the vaccination centres situated in the four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Puducherry, as suggested by the Commission.

Following a complaint by the Trinamool Congress, the Commission had asked the health ministry to follow the model code in letter and spirit.

It had suggested use of filters in the Co-Win platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister in COVID-19 certificates being given to people in the poll-bound states and the UT.

Sources aware of the correspondence between the Election Commission and the ministry said the panel has not referred to any individual or personality but had asked the health ministry to follow the provisions of the model code in letter and spirit.

The poll panel had suggested use of filters to comply with the provisions of the poll code.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

