Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Poll nomination: Stalin decalres 4.94 crore movable assets

Poll nomination: Stalin decalres 4.94 crore movable assets

M. K. Stalin, working president of DMK. Photo: PTI
1 min read . 15 Mar 2021 PTI

  • His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at 2.24 crore
  • He declared his source of income from MLA salary, bank deposits and rent

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at 2.24 crore.

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at 2.24 crore.

Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at 30,52,854. The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at 30,52,854. The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He has 50,000 as cash in hand. He owed no dues to banks or government agencies and had no other liabilities, he said. He declared his source of income from MLA salary, bank deposits and rent. In his 2016 poll affidavit, Stalin had stated that his movable assets were 80.33 lakh and immovable assets worth 3.33 crore.

Meanwhile, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, fielded in the polls for the first time ever this year on behalf of the party, declared 21.13 crore movable assets, including a 2016 model four-wheeler with a 'procurement price' of 1.77 crore. He had immovable assets valued a 6.54 crore, the DMK Youth Wing chief stated in his poll affidavit submitted during the nomination for the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the city.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.