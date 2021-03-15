Poll nomination: Stalin decalres 4.94 crore movable assets

Stalin, leading the charge of an umbrella opposition bloc with an aim to unseat the ruling AIADMK that has been in power for a decade now, stated in his poll affidavit that his wife's movable assets stood at ₹30,52,854. The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed ₹24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}