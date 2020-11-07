Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Poll worker dies on duty in Muzaffarpur, Bihar
Patna: Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sealing officers check EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) (PTI)
Poll worker dies on duty in Muzaffarpur, Bihar

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 04:28 PM IST ANI

The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of 15 lakh, said an official

A poll worker died on Saturday in Muzaffarpur while on polling duty for the Bihar assembly elections.

According to Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer, the family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of 15 lakh.

"A person who was on polling duty today died today after his health deteriorated. He was an employee of the irrigation department. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an ex-gratia of 15 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased as per rule," Singh told ANI.

Polling began in 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am on Saturday.

About 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and the Election Commission has made adequate arrangements and taken precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

