Poorest Bihar Assembly Election winner has assets worth ₹6L+, how much do the richest own?

At least three of the 89 BJP candidates who secured a victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections this year have assets worth over ₹6 lakh, a report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed on Saturday. The candidate with the highest declared assets boasts a net worth of above ₹170 crore.

The total assets of 243 winning candidates amount to ₹2,192.93 crores, with the average assets per winning candidate for 89 BJP winning candidates totaling to ₹8.68 Crore, mentioned the report.

Results of Bihar Assembly Election 2025– which saw the NDA securing a sweeping victory – were announced on Friday, 14 November.

Which candidates have the highest assets? According to the ADR report, two candidates from Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and one candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have the highest declared assets among the 243 winners.

Kumar Pranay (BJP) has declared assets worth over ₹ 170 crore. The candidate with the second highest assets is Mokama's ‘Chote Sarkar’ Anant Singh, whose total assets amount to more than ₹ 100 crore. Third on the list is Dr Kumar Puspanjay, from Barbigha constituency, with assets worth over ₹ 94 crores. Which candidates have the lowest assets? All three winning candidates with the lowest declared assets are from BJP, as per the ADR report:

Murari Pasavan from Bhagalpur has declared assets worth above ₹ 6 lakh, which is the lowest among all the winners. Mahesh Paswan from Bhojpur's Agiaon constituency has the second lowest declared assets, amounting to ₹ 8 lakhs and above. BJP's Sujeet Kumar has declared assets worth above ₹ 11 lakhs. What are the assets of winners from other parties? According to the ADR report, a majority of winning candidates are crorepatis. JD(U) leads the list with 78 out of 85 winners (92%), who are crorepatis, followed by BJP with 77 of 89 winners (87%), and RJD with 24 of its 25 winners (96%).

The average assets per winning candidate for 85 JD(U) winning candidates is ₹9.53 Crores.

Party wise Percentage of Crorepati Winning Candidates

The 25 RJD Winning candidates have average assets worth ₹5.80 Crores, while 19 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) winning candidates have average assets worth ₹13.66 Crore.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as largest party with 89% strike rate, while the Mahagathbandhan, which comprised of Rashtriya Janata Dal, faced a crushing defeat.

Here's a look at seats won by the parties:

Bharatiya Janata Party: 89 seats

Janata Dal (United): 85 seats

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats

Rashtriya Janata Dal: 25 seats

Indian National Congress: 6 seats