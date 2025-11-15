Poorest Bihar Assembly Election winner has assets worth ₹6L+, how much do the richest own?

At least three of the 89 BJP candidates who secured a victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections this year have assets worth over ₹6 lakh, a report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed on Saturday. The candidate with the highest declared assets boasts a net worth of above ₹170 crore.
The total assets of 243 winning candidates amount to ₹2,192.93 crores, with the average assets per winning candidate for 89 BJP winning candidates totaling to ₹8.68 Crore, mentioned the report.
Results of Bihar Assembly Election 2025– which saw the NDA securing a sweeping victory – were announced on Friday, 14 November.
According to the ADR report, two candidates from Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and one candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have the highest declared assets among the 243 winners.
All three winning candidates with the lowest declared assets are from BJP, as per the ADR report:
According to the ADR report, a majority of winning candidates are crorepatis. JD(U) leads the list with 78 out of 85 winners (92%), who are crorepatis, followed by BJP with 77 of 89 winners (87%), and RJD with 24 of its 25 winners (96%).
The average assets per winning candidate for 89 BJP winning candidates is ₹8.68 Crores, while 85 JD(U) winning candidates have average assets of ₹9.53 Crores.
The 25 RJD Winning candidates have average assets worth ₹5.80 Crores, while 19 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) winning candidates have average assets worth ₹13.66 Crore.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as largest party with 89% strike rate, while the Mahagathbandhan, which comprised of Rashtriya Janata Dal, faced a crushing defeat.
Here's a look at seats won by the parties:
Bharatiya Janata Party: 89 seats
Janata Dal (United): 85 seats
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats
Rashtriya Janata Dal: 25 seats
Indian National Congress: 6 seats
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen: 5 seats
