BJP to emerge largest party in Maharashtra with 27 percent vote share, predicts Pradeep Gupta’s Axis My India

Maharashtra Elections: Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India has predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the largest party in the Maharashtra assembly election 2024.

The pollster on Thursday announced the exit poll results for the 288-seat state assembly election with Mahayuti emerging as the winner with 178 to 200 seats and 48 percent vote share. Whereas, Mahayuti is likely to get 82 to 102 seats and 37 percent vote share.

What the Axis My India exit poll predicts? — Mahayuti constituent BJP is likely to get 98 to 107 seats with 27 percent vote share.

— Eknath Shinde-lead Shiv Sena is likely to get 53 to 58 seats with 13 percent vote share.

— Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to get 7 percent votes and would win 25 to 30 seats

— Smaller partners in the Mahayuti are likely to get 2 to 5 seats with one percent vote share.

The exit poll predicts that Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which contested 200 seats, may not win even a single seat, but would receive three percent votes.

Other parties, including independents, who are not part of MVA or Mahayuti are likely to get a 12 percent vote share and may win 6 to 12 seats.

What's in for Maha Vikas Aghadi? — Congress may win 28 to 36 seats and is likely to get 13 percent votes.

— Shiv Sena UBT may get less votes than Shinde Sena. Sena UBT may get 12 percent votes and could win 26 to 32 seats.

— Sharad Pawar-led NCP is likely to win 26 to 30 seats with 11 percent vote share.

— SP and PWPI could win two to four seats with just one percent vote share.