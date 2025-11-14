Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Jan Suraaj fails to make impact in ECI trends

Prashant Kishore Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: New entrant in the Bihar Election 2025, Jan Suraaj, is witnessing a tough battle against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar Election Results: What ECI trends show? The Election Commission's trends as of 10:45 am hinted at a clean sweep for the NDA, while the RJD gets pulled back by its allies. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj failed to open its account.

Jan Suraaj was launched by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on October 2, 2024.

Is Prashant Kishor contesting Bihar Elections 2025? Prashant Kishor is not contesting the Bihar Election 2025. He had told news agency PTI, “The party has decided that I should not contest the assembly polls...If I were to contest, it would have distracted me from the necessary organisational work.”

Track Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates here 10:45 am: Jan Suraaj fails to open an account. Here's what party-wise scorecard looks like:

5 am: ‘People of Bihar are winning’

Jan Suraaj spokesperson Vivek Kumar said, “We are confident that for the first time in 30-35 years, the people of Bihar are winning. In a state where votes have always been cast based on caste and religion, for the first time in 40 years, the government opened its coffers.”

"There was so much fear that if we [the government] didn't work and didn't open the coffers, people would vote for the new option... these exit polls are all fake. When the EVMs are opened tomorrow, you will see the magic of the public. A new system will be created tomorrow...," Vivek Kumar said.

What did exit polls predict for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj: Bihar Election Exit Polls predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing.

Axis My India Exit Poll: NDA to win between 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan 98-118 seats. It gave 0-2 seats to the Jan Suraaj.

People's Pulse poll: 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj

Matrize Exit Poll: NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats