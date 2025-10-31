Prashant Kishor Interview: Jan Suraaj alternative to Bihar’s ‘political bonded labour,’ forced BJP, RJD to talk jobs

Bihar Polls: For about three years now, Prashant Kishor has been travelling across Bihar, pitching his newly-formed Jan Suraaj party as an alternative to the state’s entrenched caste-driven politics. As the state heads into elections next week, Kishor says his biggest achievement is that the party has already changed the political discourse, forcing both the RJD and the BJP to discuss jobs, migration, and governance.

In this exclusive conversation in the middle of his poll campaign, Kishor, himself from Bihar, speaks about the ‘hopelessness’ among voters, his message to end ‘political bonded labour,’ his critique of cash doles and freebies, and why he believes November 14 — the result day — could mark the beginning of a new political chapter for Bihar. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: You have been travelling across Bihar for the last three years. The state is mostly known for voting on caste lines. But your party offers an alternative that speaks bout jobs, migration and more. How do you see the support for Jan Suraaj on the ground?

A: We will know the trends in two weeks. However, you can already see the impact of Jan Suraaj on political discourse. A party like the RJD, which has never before done politics without mentioning caste, is now speaking about jobs. The BJP, which always talked about Hindus and Muslims, is talking about migration. This discourse has changed not because of Prashant Kishor, but because people now have an alternative - Jan Suraaj.

Q: Who is a typical Jan Suraaj voter?

A: Over the last 30 years, people in Bihar have either supported Nitish Kumar and the BJP due to their fear of Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD). Those who feared the BJP, voted for Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Jan Suraaj is an alternative for both sides. Previously, Muslim voters who believed that supporting the BJP would not be in their favour often chose Lalu Prasad Yadav, despite not liking him. But now they have an alternative - Jan Suraaj.

If you belong to a group that doesn’t want a return of Lalu’s jungle raj and is dissatisfied with the JD(U) government’s performance and corruption, you now have the option of choosing Jan Suraaj.

The most significant achievement of Jan Suraaj has been the abolition of political bonded labour. If people understand this and vote for us on these bases, for the future of their children on November 6 and November 11, you will see a new chapter in Bihar's political history. And, the results on November 14 will mark the start of a new chapter in the state’s history.

Q: You have been a political strategist, and you often speak about a message during elections. What, according to you, is the secret sauce of winning Bihar?

A: We have been saying only one thing for the last three years. People voted for caste, and they saw the impact. People voted for a mandir, and a temple has been built in Ayodhya. People voted for free ration, and under this corrupt government in Bihar, they got freebies.

So, I have only one message- this time do not vote for caste, mandir or freebies, vote for the future of your children, for their education and for their jobs.

Q: You are up against established parties – incumbent NDA under CM for 20 years, Nitish Kumar and an aggressive opposition under Tejashwi Yadav. Where do you see Jan Suraaj in this competition?

A: People have tried everything in the last 30 years. Yet, the hopelessness of the people is such that even if they see a better option, they find it too good to be true. Our fight is with that hopelessness. And that is why I say people have to take a leap of faith that our lives can also be changed, and Bihar, like other states, can improve. And if people come out of that hopelessness, you will see a revolution in Bihar and the emergence of a new system in Bihar.

Q: The incumbent Nitish Kumar government gave a ₹10,000 loan to women days before the elections. The opposition promises more money and freebies. Where do you see your party in this competition of poll doles?

A: We do not see ourselves in this competition of lies. The present government has given ₹10,000 to approximately 1.5 crore women. This is clear corruption and bribery. For five years, you extorted money from people through corruption. You took money for a ration card, for homes in the police station. And right before the election, you offer ₹10,000 from people’s money.

What do you think will happen? Some call this masterstroke, and JD-U, NDA will win. I don’t think so. First, even those who received this money are aware that it is being distributed just before elections to buy votes. Second, there are 3.5 Crore women voters. And the ₹10,000 was given to about 1.5 Crore women. Those who did not get this money will not vote for you, even if they voted for you in the past, because they think you have money only for the selected population.

There is another aspect to it that people often overlook. Let’s assume for a moment that the 1.5 crore women who got money will vote for the NDA. But the rest (about 2 crore) will vote against the NDA.

If someone could win elections by just giving money, then why did Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claimed his government had given ₹2.25 lakh crores in cash transfers, lose the elections in 2024? People are not fools. If you give them money, they will take it. The only thing that has happened is that people have stopped abusing your government.

Q: A party that is emerging in Bihar, although it has never won on its own, is the BJP. Last time, 19% votes were cast. It was the second largest party. There were more votes than the JDU. This time, they are fighting for equal seats. BJP is again fighting under Modi's leadership. Where do you see the BJP performing in the upcoming Bihar elections?

A: The BJP cannot stand on its own feet in Bihar until it has a face. They don't have a face in Bihar. BJP has been continuously trying since 2014-15 to increase their strength in Bihar. This is not the first time they have tried.

After winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the BJP attempted to form an alliance with smaller parties and contest the entire state of Bihar in the 2015 elections. They fought for more than 150 seats. But they were limited to 54-55 seats. After that, the BJP realised that it had to work with someone like Nitish.

It is unlikely that the BJP will win 60-70 seats on its own in this region. This time it is contesting 101 seats with allies. A large party from the country, which calls itself the world's largest party, led by Modi, Shah, and others, lacks the strength to contest 243 seats in Bihar. Winning and forming a government are different.

If the BJP is fighting for 100 seats, then it cannot win in Bihar on its own. You need 120 seats to win Bihar. This means that even if people vote for you by mistake, then you have to make the same mess. The current system will remain in place. And there is no improvement. People who want change will be very disappointed. Because I believe that more than 60% of people in Bihar want change. And if you want change, and still vote for the BJP or Nitish, nothing will change. The system that is in place now, will continue. This is what we are telling people.

Q: Prashant Kishor is Jan Suraaj’s face. There is obviously a buzz on the ground. However, most of your candidates are first-time candidates. Professionally strong, but not so strong politically. How do you see this?

A: Who do you call politically strong? The one who is a land shark here, who is a contractor here, who is a looter here, the system below, which has made this whole system corrupt, that is the face of other parties. But Jan Suraj has come to change this. If we had given the same kind of tickets to land sharks, children of MLAs, or to those people whose parents have been involved in politics here for the past 20-30 years, then they would have been seen as strong candidates.

However, on the contrary, we have given tickets to those who have contributed to society, who have their own identity, and who are local. Although they may not be household names in politics, they are individuals who make significant contributions to society. We had promised that there would be more than 200 people who were fighting for the first time in their lives.

That is why you can see that they may not appear to be fighting with great strength, but they are indeed fighting. If KC Sinha (mathematician) were fighting in the elections, it is possible that a politician would not fight with such strength and structure. KC Sinha has improved the lives of thousands of children.

He has not looted anyone. And if he becomes your representative tomorrow, then you will have a good reputation in the Kumhrar seat (Patna) in Patna. If RK Mishra wins in Darbhanga, it is the image of that man in Darbhanga as an honest IPS officer that will lead people to elect him.

If an honest IPS officer is elected against a land shark, then no one will occupy your land tomorrow.

Q: Before the elections in Bihar, a topic arose regarding the Special Intensive Revision Exercise by the Election Commission. The EC has issued a notice to you for being a voter in two places - in West Bengal and Bihar?

A: I have not flouted any norms. I was a voter in Bengal when I lived there and I am a voter in Bihar where I belong. It is a normal process.

You can check by the EPIC records. I have been a registered voter in the Karaghar assembly seat in Rohtas since 2019. I returned to Bihar in 2022 and registered as a voter here. Now, the Election Commission does not delete it. But they will say it is double-entry or triple-entry. This is simply political theatrics. If you are doing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it is your job to delete multiple entries. For all we know, SIR is a political tool.

Q: Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar after about two months. People say Congress is not taking elections seriously. What’s your assessment?

A: I have said this before, and I am repeating it again. The Congress is a big party in the country. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition in the country.

However, as far as Bihar is concerned, the Congress is trailing the RJD. The leadership is of Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rahul Gandhi can be an ally.

When the INDIA bloc released its manifesto in Patna earlier this week, there was no big leader from Congress at the event. So, if Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bihar and promising people that Congress or Mahagathbandhan will ensure a better system in Bihar, then why was he not even involved in the release of the manifesto? Is this to say that you are not even in a position to back whatever the manifesto promises with Tejashwi Yadav?

Tajwashvi is making irrational promises, such as one government job for each family. Does Rahul Gandhi know of an economic model that ensures a government job for each family in Bihar, which would mean 3.5 crore jobs? Shouldn’t he come and declare his position? Can Rahul Gandhi explain how the Mahagathbandhan will fulfil its promise of ₹2,500 to each woman? And if he agrees with these promises, why did the Congress government not do this in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, where they are in power?

Q: You have just been back from Seemancha, where Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is a factor. How do you see Jan Suraaj performing in the Muslim-dominated region?

A: Owaisi sahab had some success in Seemanchal in Bihar last time (5 seats). However, he did not engage in politics in Seemanchal after that. He didn’t do anything for Muslims on whose names he won elections. If you do not work for people, then your credibility will be questioned. Fighting elections alone is not what political parties are supposed to do.

Owaisi has focused on electoral politics. Gradually, the public will come to understand that they come, fight elections, and then leave. You will see the effect of that in Seeemanchal this time. Owaisi’s party will get fewer votes than it got last year.

Q: Last question, people on the ground in Bihar say ‘halla to hai, sarkaar nahi banayega’ – about Jan Suraaj? What’s your personal assessment?

A: See, people are saying that there is a lot of halla (uproar). Till now, people have been saying that no one knows Jan Suraaj. People would say nothing can happen in Bihar, then why this uproar? Prashant Kishor is not doing it alone; people are working together on this. Now they have to decide whether they will only participate in the halla or go and vote. If they vote for us, then what has been said, after 14 November, the system in Bihar will change, and your children will not have to migrate.

And if you do not vote (for us), then it is fine, then our government will not be formed, and after that, you will see the same governments of Nitish and BJP for 5 years with the same system in place.