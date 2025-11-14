Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Jan Suraaj prove exit polls wrong today?

Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: All exit polls have predicted a dismal performance for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar Assembly elections. The maximum number of seats any pollster is willing to give to the party is five. While Kishor himself has not contested the polls, his party’s vote share numbers will prove whether they have been able to make any significant dent in the votes of either the NDA or the Mahagathbandhan.