Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Jan Suraaj prove exit polls wrong today?

Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: All exit polls have predicted a dismal performance for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar Assembly elections. The maximum number of seats any pollster is willing to give to the party is five. While Kishor himself has not contested the polls, his party’s vote share numbers will prove whether they have been able to make any significant dent in the votes of either the NDA or the Mahagathbandhan.
On Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor, Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta says, "Our exit polls predict Jan Suraaj getting zero to two seats in the elections... and securing 4% votes. His efforts are commendable, but the destination is still far away... If he continues to work hard with the same dedication, he will definitely make some impact..."
As per all the exit polls, despite Prashant Kishor's grassroots campaigning, the impact of the same has been muted. This might have something to do with Kishor himself not contesting the elections.
Axis My India: 0-2
Vote Vibe: 0-2
CNX: 0-2
Dainik Bhaskar: 0
People’s Pulse: 0-5
DVC Research polls survey: 2-4
Today’s Chanakya: 0
