Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Jan Suraaj prove exit polls wrong today?

Jan Suraaj Party is likely to have a dismal maiden outing in its electoral battlefield, if exit polls are to be believed. But did the JSP play a crucial role in cutting votes from any alliance? Such burning questions will be answered today as the Bihar Assembly elections' results are declared.

Akriti Anand, Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:15:26 AM IST
Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishore after casting votes at a polling station during the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 in Rohtas, Bihar, India, Tuesday,11, 2025.
Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: All exit polls have predicted a dismal performance for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar Assembly elections. The maximum number of seats any pollster is willing to give to the party is five. While Kishor himself has not contested the polls, his party’s vote share numbers will prove whether they have been able to make any significant dent in the votes of either the NDA or the Mahagathbandhan.

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 06:15:26 AM IST

Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Axis My India exit poll predicts 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj

On Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor, Axis My India CMD Pradeep Gupta says, "Our exit polls predict Jan Suraaj getting zero to two seats in the elections... and securing 4% votes. His efforts are commendable, but the destination is still far away... If he continues to work hard with the same dedication, he will definitely make some impact..."

14 Nov 2025, 06:08:12 AM IST

Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Exit polls suggest muted response for JSP

As per all the exit polls, despite Prashant Kishor's grassroots campaigning, the impact of the same has been muted. This might have something to do with Kishor himself not contesting the elections.

14 Nov 2025, 06:08:12 AM IST

Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Pollsters predict dismal maiden outing for JSP

Axis My India: 0-2

Vote Vibe: 0-2

CNX: 0-2

Dainik Bhaskar: 0

People’s Pulse: 0-5

DVC Research polls survey: 2-4

Today’s Chanakya: 0

14 Nov 2025, 06:08:12 AM IST

Prashant Kishor Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 8 am on Friday

