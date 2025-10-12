Prashant Kishor mocks Tejashwi's job promise in Bihar poll season: ‘Either you’re a fool or fooling everyone’ | Watch

Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party chief, has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide a government job for every household in Bihar, saying that either he is a fool or trying to fool everyone.

"...If we believe him, they (RJD) gave 4-5 lakh jobs in eighteen years. Now he is saying that three crore jobs will be created in the next two years. This means only one thing: either you are a fool or you are trying to fool everyone," Prashant Kishor told news agency ANI on 11 October.

On 9 October, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav promised that within 20 days of the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, it would pass a law ensuring a government job for every household in Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place on 6 November and 11 November, with votes to be counted on 14 November.

Tejashwi also mentioned that he provided five lakh government jobs during his 17-month tenure, slamming the government by stating that the people who used to mock his party regarding unemployment are receiving unemployment allowances.

Will Prashant Kishor contest from Raghopur? Kishor also addressed the reports of his contesting the election from Raghopur. “...if I have to contest from Raghopur, the people of Raghopur will have to stand with me. And whatever I've seen and understood today, I'll present it at the party meeting tomorrow. In a day or two, we'll know who's contesting,” he said.

The Raghopur assembly seat, in the Vaishali district of Bihar, is one of the key constituencies with a rich history. Prominent leaders, including RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, have represented the seat.

Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, while Rabri Devi secured it three times, serving as Chief Minister on both occasions. Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and has served as Deputy CM and Leader of Opposition.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party released the first list of 51 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Elections on Thursday, 9 October.

The first list includes candidates for seven reserved and 44 general seats. The party stated in its press release that it had kept its promise to provide representation to all classes in proportion to their population.

(With ANI inputs)