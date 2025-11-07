Prashant Kishor on record voter turnout in phase 1 polling of Bihar Elections: ‘Signals change is coming’

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has said the high voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections indicates that "change is coming to Bihar".

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Gunjyal on Thursday stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was concluded peacefully, with the state witnessing a voter turnout of approximately 64.46 per cent.

Also Read | Bihar election 2025 Live: PM Modi to address two rallies today

The voter turnout in the 2025 assembly elections remains the highest since the 2000 assembly elections, according to Election Commission data. The voting percentage in 2000 was 62.57 per cent.

"The highest polling in the last 30 years indicates that change is coming to Bihar. A new system is going to be established on the 14th (November)," Kishor told news agency ANI.

Of the 45,341 polling booths in Bihar, the voter turnout of 64.46 per cent is based on data from 41,943 booths. The Bihar CEO said that the final data will be available in due course.

The first phase saw voting for 121 seats. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will happen on November 14.

Kishor's party Jan Suraaj is a new entrant in Bihar elections and has fielded candidates across the state.

Our fight is with that hopelessness. And that is why I say people have to take a leap of faith that our lives can also be changed.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint in Bihar's Madhepura on 29 October, Kishor spoke about the ‘hopelessness’ among voters, his message to end ‘political bonded labour,’ his critique of cash doles and freebies, and why he believes November 14 — the result day — could mark the beginning of a new political chapter for Bihar.

“People have tried everything in the last 30 years. Yet, the hopelessness of the people is such that even if they see a better option, they find it too good to be true. Our fight is with that hopelessness. And that is why I say people have to take a leap of faith that our lives can also be changed, and Bihar, like other states, can improve. And if people come out of that hopelessness, you will see a revolution in Bihar and the emergence of a new system in Bihar,” he told Mint.