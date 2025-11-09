Prashant Kishor predicts Nitish Kumar is ‘on his way out’ – '65-67% voter turnout in Bihar polls not pro-incumbency'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is “on his way out” as campaigning for the assembly elections concluded on Sunday, 9 November. Kishor asserted that the high voter turnout seen in the ongoing Assembly elections reflected "anti-incumbency" sentiments rather than support for the ruling government.

The campaigning for the second and the final phase of voting came to an end on Sunday. The second phase for 122 seats will take place on 11 November. The first phase of voting held on 6 November witnessed a record 65 per cent turnout. The result will be announced on 14 November.

Kishor, the Jan Suraaj chief, added that the state's electoral atmosphere is "very messy," cautioning that without scientific exit polls, any predictions about the outcome are “baseless”.

“No, look, Nitish ji is going. Don't forget this. Now, 65-67% vote in Bihar, this is not pro-incumbency. This is not possible. So, let the results come now. Because it is a very messed-up situation. Unless you are doing a scientific exit poll, the people who are talking are talking in the air. That's why they are talking,” Kishor told news agency ANI.

On Women Voters The former election strategist suggested that the government schemes such as the ₹10,000 cash benefit under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, cycle and uniform distribution, and pension assistance might have influenced the turnout. Kishor, however, clarified that the apparent higher participation of women was partly due to the "denominator effect," as fewer women are registered voters compared to men.

"Women have always voted, but the percentage looks higher because of registration differences. Still, some impact of Nitish Babu's schemes and a reduction in social-level anger is visible," he explained.

Earlier in the day, Kishor slammed the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of giving more priority to Gujarat while ignoring Bihar in setting up factories.

"They (BJP) take votes from Bihar, so they should also set up factories in Bihar. For the last 15 years, PM Modi has set up factories in Gujarat, not in Bihar," Prashant Kishor said in a campaign rally.

Slamming the opposition's Mahagathbandhan and ruling NDA alliance, Kishor said, "Is this acceptable to you? 'Nitish Chacha rahenge ki jayenge?' Do you want 'Lalu ka Lalten'? Jungle Raj of Lalten? Now, if you don't vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Modi, then who is left?"