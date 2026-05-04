Prashant Kishor’s old TVK prediction goes viral as Vijay heads for massive Tamil Nadu win – 'More famous than MS Dhoni'

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a blockbuster election, with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in 108 seats, ahead of the ruling DMK+ and the opposition AIADMK-led alliance, according to the Election Commission of India's trends.

Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats, and a party or alliance must win at least 118 seats to form the government.

As Election Commission numbers for Tamil Nadu come in, an old remark about TVK and Vijay by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is circulating widely on social media.

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Speaking to Thanthi TV in March last year, Kishor was asked about the TVK’s future and whether alliances might shape its path.

"The commitment is to go alone, absolutely. I don't see that changing. Keep this video, play it when the results are out," Kishor is heard saying.

When pressed to clarify what he meant by a “good chance,” he made a far more pointed assertion: "Good chance to win Tamil Nadu."

Vijay and Kishor share stage On 25 February, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay shared the stage with Kishor to mark the party’s first anniversary ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kishor's presence at the anniversary event in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram was seen as a calculated electoral strategy in the state dominated by Dravidian parties — the DMK and the AIADMK.

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Kishor, who focused on Bihar last year, is known for crafting successful political campaigns across India. Kishor is believed to be helping TVK develop its roadmap for the 2026 assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

In another video, Kishor is heard saying that he will become even more famous than cricketer MS Dhoni in Tamil Nadu after TVK’s performance in the assembly elections. Kishor said Dhoni had been winning many hearts in Tamil Nadu by leading the Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League.

“Dhoni is the most famous Bihari in Chennai. I am next to him. I am sure I will be more famous than Dhoni after TVK wins the next elections,” Kishor said.

Earlier that year, Kishor held discussions with TVK functionaries to formulate a winning strategy for the party. Kishor analysed key pointers, including the political scenario and the feasibility of aligning with the other parties to keep Dravidian giants at bay.

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Also Read | How Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India got it right for actor Vijay in Tamil Nadu

The popular strategist consulted with party general secretary N Anand, election management general secretary Aadhav Arujuna and the party's political strategist John Arokiyasamy before interacting with functionaries.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, Kishor expressed his support for Vijay and TVK, describing the party as a “movement for change” and the actor-turned-politician as the “new hope for Tamil Nadu”.

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Kishor and his team were credited with formulating an innovative marketing and advertising campaign for Narendra Modi— the

Chai Pe Charcha discussions, 3D rallies, Run for Unity, Manthan and several social media programmes, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Promising to return to Tamil Nadu after TVK's anticipated victory in the 2026 elections, Kishor vowed to deliver his thank-you speech in Tamil. “I don't speak Tamil now, but I will make every effort to learn enough Tamil to thank the people of Tamil Nadu after TVK's victory,” he said.

Key Takeaways Prashant Kishor's strategic backing of TVK indicates a shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Actor Vijay's rising political influence showcases the growing role of celebrities in regional politics.

Kishor's commitment to learn Tamil reflects a deeper engagement with the local populace.