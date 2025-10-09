Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj releases names of 51 candidates for Bihar Election 2025 | Check full list

The Jan Suraaj party, led by political strategist-turned-poltician Prashant Kishor, released the first list of 51 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Elections on Thursday, October 9.

The first list includes candidates for seven reserved and 44 general seats. The party said in its press release that it kept the promise of providing representation to all classes based on their population.

The Jan Suraaj said there are 17 candidates (16 Hindus, 1 Muslim) from the Backward Classes, the largest population in the state; 11 candidates are from Other Backward Classes, nine are from the general category, and seven are from the minority category.

Among the prominent candidates named by the party are popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, who will contest from Kargahar assembly seat, and Pritti Kinnar from the third gender community, who will contest from Bhorey seat in Gopalganj.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj releases names of 51 candidates | Full List here:

Jan Suraaj to contest on all 243 seats Jan Suraaj's founder Prashant Kishor had claimed earlier that his party will contest on all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly and exuded confidence about winning the polls.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Jan Suraaj's national president Udai Singh said, “We will soon release a list of candidates for other seats.”

Prashant Kishor is likely to hit the campaign trail on October 11 from Raghopur, the constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Will Prashant Kishor contest Bihar Election? Jan Suraaj's national president Udai Singh said, "If you find [Prashant] Kishor Ji's name on the list, then he will be contesting. It's quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11", Singh said.