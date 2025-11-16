Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj alleges ₹14000 cr loan from World Bank diverted for Bihar Election by Modi government

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj alleges 14000 cr loan from World Bank diverted for Bihar Election by Modi government

Garvit Bhirani
Updated16 Nov 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Modi govt used ₹14,000cr World Bank loan for Bihar polls, alleges Kishor's JSP (File photo)

Pavan Verma, spokesperson and a key strategist of Jan Suraaj, alleged that the Modi government diverted World Bank funds intended for a different project and used them during the Bihar Assembly elections, distributing the money to women voters in the state.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

