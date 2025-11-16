Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj alleges ₹14000 cr loan from World Bank diverted for Bihar Election by Modi government

Pavan Verma, spokesperson and a key strategist of Jan Suraaj, alleged that the Modi government diverted World Bank funds intended for a different project and used them during the Bihar Assembly elections, distributing the money to women voters in the state.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
