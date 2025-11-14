Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party flops entirely in Bihar Assembly Elections — Just as he predicted

In a dramatic turn of events, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to lead a single seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election — exactly in line with his own prediction. Kishor had boldly declared that his party would secure either fewer than 10 seats or more than 150, and the electoral outcome landed firmly at the bottom.

What did Prashant Kishor predict? In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday, Prashant Kishor had stated two weeks before the Bihar Assembly elections, “We’ll either get fewer than 10 seats or over 150. We won’t stop there. Because so much discussion has taken place. People have understood that this is the path to ending Bihar’s plight. Now, if the people take a leap of faith, all equations will be proven wrong. And if they don’t, even after hearing and understanding everything, it’s possible that we’ll win fewer than 10 seats.”

How did the JSP actually perform in Bihar Assembly Elections? The Jan Suraaj Party contested 238 seats, but by the close of counting, it had no leads whatsoever. Despite opening early leads in four constituencies, the party’s momentum quickly fizzled out. The first round of vote counting placed the Jan Suraj Party firmly at zero — an emphatic realisation of Prashant Kishor’s lower-end prediction.

Did exit polls forecast this result for Jan Suraj Party? Yes — the exit polls were largely accurate. Several had predicted that Kishor’s fledgling outfit would perform poorly, and they did.

One survey from People’s Pulse projected the JSP could win nearly 10 per cent of the vote, more than the Congress, which would have been a promising debut. Instead, the party’s vote share failed to translate into any seats, and its influence on the contest proved negligible.

What about the NDA’s performance? While Prashant Kishor’s project crashed, the ruling alliance did anything but. Led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and bolstered by allies including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, the NDA appears headed for a sweeping victory.

By 11:30 AM during the counting process, the alliance was leading in 190 seats, matching pre-election expectations of an overwhelming win.

Remarkably, just over an hour into counting (at 9:16 AM), the BJP-JDU bloc had exceeded the majority threshold of 122 seats; by 9:50 AM, it had crossed 150 seats, suggesting the possibility of an outright majority in the Bihar Assembly.

What does this mean for Kishor and his political ambitions? The results raise critical questions about Prashant Kishor’s strategic gamble. On one hand, his prediction proved prescient — JSP did not gain a single seat. On the other hand, his vision of transforming Bihar’s political landscape via a third force remains unfulfilled. With the NDA consolidating power so decisively, Kishor will likely need to reassess his approach ahead of any future electoral forays.

