Delhi Election 2025: BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri allegedly made derogatory comments against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as he promised to build roads of Kalkaji in Delhi.

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri making derogatory remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi went viral on Sunday. In the video clip, Bidhuri could be heard saying, "I promise you that I will each build road of Kalkaji" smooth "like the cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi."

The BJP fielding ex-MP Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji segment in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. He will contest against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi.

Bidhuri reportedly said, "[RJD chief] Lalu [Prasad Yadav] had said in Bihar that he will make roads of the state as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks. Lalu had lied, he didn't do it".

"But I promise you.. just like we built roads of Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek," Bidhuri said as per the video, which Mint could not verify.

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared the viral video on X and slammed Bidhuri's "mentality" and the "values of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, Congress Supriya Shrinate called the BJP "extremely anti-women." She said, "Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women."

"But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment? This is the real face of BJP," Shrinate said.

"An apology must be made for this poor thinking," she said in a post on X.

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments around "mangalsutra" he made ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Will the women leaders of BJP, Women Development Minister, Nadda ji or the Prime Minister himself say anything about this bad language and thinking? In fact, the father of this anti-women language and thinking is Modi himself - who uses words like mangalsutra and mujra - so what else will his people say?," Shrinate said.

PM Modi had stirred a controversy last year when he accused the Congress of wishing to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among “those having more children".