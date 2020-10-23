Promise of 19 lakh jobs akin to 15 lakh in bank accounts, says Rahul in Bihar

Bhagalpur: In a dig at the BJP's election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing ₹15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.

He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but weakened the country over the last six years.

"Economy is suppressed and farmers oppressed," Gandhi added.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Friday asserted his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day.

The votes for the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10. Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the case related to Chaibasa treasury but could not come out of jail as his bail plea in another case of fraudulent withdrawals from Dumka treasury is being heard. "Lalu ji is getting released on November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell, Tejashwi told a poll rally in Hisua, exuding confidence about winning the elections.

The state is voting in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

In his address, he accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to root out corruption, bring industries, provide employment and check migration for livelihood.

"Nitishji, you have got tired. You won't to able to take care of Bihar," the 30-year-old Tejashwi told Kumar (69).

He took a jibe at the chief minister for his remark that Bihar lacked industrialisation because it is landlocked, and reaffirmed his commitment of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in his first cabinet meeting if the grand alliance comes to power.

"Those who didn't give you jobs, education, health facilities and industries in 15 years will not do so in the next five years as well," he said.

