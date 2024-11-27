‘Proud of Eknath Shinde’: BJP lauds Shiv Sena chief for leaving CM decision to party leadership

  • Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule thanked caretaker CM and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde for clarifying that he or his party would not become an obstacle in forming the state government, and would support decision taken by PM Modi.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses the media at the party office at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses the media at the party office at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.(PTI)

Maharashtra: Soon after Eknath Shinde said that he has left the decision about Chief Minister's post upto Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule heaped praise on the Shiv Sena chief.

Shinde is now serving as caretaker CM after his resignation from the post on Tuesday following Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

On Wednesday, breaking his silence amid ongoing speculations over who will become the next CM, Shinde said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and told them that he wouldn't be an obstacle in forming the government and will abide by their decision.

Reacting to Sena Chief's remarks while addressing a press conference in Nagur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule thanked ally Eknath Shinde for stating that the decision of the top BJP leadership on the next chief minister of the state would be acceptable to him.

Bawankule also slammed the opposition for trying to spread rumours and cast aspersions on Shinde's character.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde breaks silence on CM suspense, says told Modi, Shah..

"I want to thank Shinde. He today made clear his stand on the chief minister's post. He has taken an important stand. I am proud of him," the BJP leader said.

Bawankule also praised Shinde for his commitment to Maharashtra's progress, highlighting his role in the completion of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

"He took a lot of efforts for the betterment of Maharashtra. He did a good job as chief minister," Bawankule added. Shinde, as a Shiv Sena leader, must have felt a lot of pain when Uddhav Thackeray, then head of the united Shiv Sena, severed his alliance with the BJP in 2019, he said.

Also Read | Why is BJP backing Devendra Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM?

As CM, Shinde demonstrated the true power of a "double-engine" government, Bawankule added.

He also lauded Shinde's willingness to collaborate and prioritise the state's development over personal ambitions. "Whatever we asked as an ally, he accepted our demands and respected our expectations," the BJP leader said.

Also Read | Mastermind behind Mahayuti’s Maharashtra triumph: Not Shinde, Fadnavis, but…

Congress, which is part of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had eight candidates for the CM post before the elections, he said. "MVA constituents were contesting elections to become CM, and we were fighting for the betterment of 14 crore people of Maharashtra," he said.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Proud of Eknath Shinde’: BJP lauds Shiv Sena chief for leaving CM decision to party leadership

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.