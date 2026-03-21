Puducherry Assembly Elections: BJP announces list of nine candidates for April 9 polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday unveiled a list featuring nine candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections to be held on April 9, nominating PML Kalyanasundaram for the Kalapet seat and GNS Rajasekaran for Thirunallar.
As per the announcement, A Namassivayam is set to contest from Mannadipet, while VP Ramalingame and A Johnkumar will represent the party in Rajbhavan and Mudaliarpet, respectively.
Additional candidates include Embalam R Selvam for Manavely, TKSM Meenatchisundaram for Neravy TR Pattinam, and A Dineshan for Mahe. Meanwhile, E Theeppainthan is scheduled to run in Oussudu, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes.
On Friday, the incumbent AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK coalition reached a formal pact regarding the Union territory’s polls. Under this agreement, the AINRC will vie for 16 seats, leaving the BJP to contest the remaining 14. These terms were solidified following a meeting between Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a local hotel.
News agency PTI reported that its sources within the AINRC noted that the BJP has designated two seats each from its share to the AIADMK and the Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK). Despite Rangasamy’s initial resistance to including Jose Charles Martin’s LJK within the AINRC-led NDA, discussions with the Central leadership resulted in the Chief Minister’s consent.
In the 2021 polls, the AINRC won 10 out of the 16 seats they contested, the BJP took six out of nine, and the AIADMK failed to open their account. This 30-seat, single-phase election concludes with results on May 4.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that it has finished the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.
According to an official ECI statement, District Election Officers (DEOs) managed this initial randomisation using the EVM Management System (EMS). The process was conducted transparently in the presence of various representatives from state and national political parties.
The ECI explained that assigning EVMs to specific polling stations follows a formal two-stage randomisation method. During the primary phase, machines are randomly distributed from district warehouses to various Assembly Constituencies. The subsequent second stage involves randomly moving these units from the constituency level to their final designated polling stations.
Following ECI guidelines, District Election Officers in all election-bound Union Territories and States were tasked with completing this first EVM-VVPAT randomisation. The statement noted that this requirement applied exclusively to units that had already cleared the First Level Checking (FLC) protocol.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.