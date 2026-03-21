Puducherry Assembly Elections: BJP announces list of nine candidates for April 9 polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday unveiled a list featuring nine candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections to be held on April 9, nominating PML Kalyanasundaram for the Kalapet seat and GNS Rajasekaran for Thirunallar.

As per the announcement, A Namassivayam is set to contest from Mannadipet, while VP Ramalingame and A Johnkumar will represent the party in Rajbhavan and Mudaliarpet, respectively.

Additional candidates include Embalam R Selvam for Manavely, TKSM Meenatchisundaram for Neravy TR Pattinam, and A Dineshan for Mahe. Meanwhile, E Theeppainthan is scheduled to run in Oussudu, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes.

On Friday, the incumbent AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK coalition reached a formal pact regarding the Union territory’s polls. Under this agreement, the AINRC will vie for 16 seats, leaving the BJP to contest the remaining 14. These terms were solidified following a meeting between Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a local hotel.

News agency PTI reported that its sources within the AINRC noted that the BJP has designated two seats each from its share to the AIADMK and the Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK). Despite Rangasamy’s initial resistance to including Jose Charles Martin’s LJK within the AINRC-led NDA, discussions with the Central leadership resulted in the Chief Minister’s consent.

In the 2021 polls, the AINRC won 10 out of the 16 seats they contested, the BJP took six out of nine, and the AIADMK failed to open their account. This 30-seat, single-phase election concludes with results on May 4.

ECI completes initial randomisation of voting machines for 2026 polls The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday that it has finished the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.

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According to an official ECI statement, District Election Officers (DEOs) managed this initial randomisation using the EVM Management System (EMS). The process was conducted transparently in the presence of various representatives from state and national political parties.

The ECI explained that assigning EVMs to specific polling stations follows a formal two-stage randomisation method. During the primary phase, machines are randomly distributed from district warehouses to various Assembly Constituencies. The subsequent second stage involves randomly moving these units from the constituency level to their final designated polling stations.