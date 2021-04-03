Prohibitory orders under section 144 for the 48-hours prior to Puducherry assembly elections targets actions that are detrimental to peace and tranquillity in the union territory, said the district polling officials on Friday.

"Prohibitory orders by ECI under Section 144 for 48-hour period before 6 April targeted at unlawful assembly, possession of weapons, sticks and banners, sloganeering, loudspeakers' use and unlawful acts that are detrimental to peace and tranquillity," Purva Garg, Puducherry district collector and District Election Officer (DEO) said at a press conference.

"Orders neither prohibit door-to-door campaigning nor apply to public curfew, religious functions, marriages, funerals or other polling-related activities during the 48-hour period. People must come out in large numbers to vote," Garg added.

Polling for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on 6 April. Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

Polling will start from 7 am and shall go on till 7 pm, with the last one hour dedicated for Covid-19 positive patients to cast their votes.

While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK.

Garg had earlier stated that flying squads and 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in the UT when it goes to the polls.

"Poll preparedness is on track. 34 companies of CAPF and flying squad in each constituency will be deployed on April 6. Polling will be from 7 am to 7 pm, with the last 1 hour for Covid positive patients, if any. We've also arranged postal ballots for people in home isolation," Garg had told news agency ANI.

With inputs from agencies.

