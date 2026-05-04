Puducherry Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8am, exit polls predict AINRC-BJP victory over DMK-Congress

Puducherry Election Result 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes of Puducherry election is set to begin at 8 am. The results will give the Union Territory its new government.

In Puducherry, more than 10 lakh electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

The electorate included over 5.39 lakh female voters, 4.74 lakh male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. There were nearly 24,150 first-time voters, while 6,000-odd voters belonged to the senior citizen category, aged 85 and above.

In Puducherry, the contest involved the ruling NDA — which included Chief Minister N Rangasamy's All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP, AIADMK and LJK — as well as the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

Among the NDA constituents, AINRC is contesting 16 Assembly seats, BJP is contesting 10 seats, and both the AIADMK and LJK are contesting two seats each.

At the same time, Congress and DMK – or the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) backed by the INDIA bloc – are contesting 16 seats and 14 seats respectively. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which is part of SPA in Tamil Nadu has decided to contest independently on three Assembly seats in Puducherry after being offered only one.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on 15 June.

Almost all pollsters forecast a return to power for the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry.