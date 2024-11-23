Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Pawar vs Pawar showdown in Baramati

Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes began at 8:00 am for all seats in Pune district. All eyes are on the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance that is seeking to make a comeback.

Anwesha Mitra
Published23 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Polls for the 288 seat Maharashtra Assembly was held in a single phase this week. Counting of votes began at 8:00 am. Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the Mahayuti alliance while some suggest that neither the ruling coalition nor the Maha Vikas Aghadi will secure a decisive majority to form the next government in Maharashtra.

There are 21 assembly constituencies in the region – including eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 in the remaining rural areas. Data released by the Election Commission indicates that Pune district saw 61.05% voter turnout with nearly all the constituencies seeing an increase in participation. 

The ruling Mahayuti comprises of the BJP as well as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. The grouping faces a tough contest against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — made up of the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Constituencies to watch:

  • Kasba Peth — BJP leader Hemant Rasane is facing off against Congress leader Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar
  • Kothrud — Sitting MLA and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Mokate.
  • Pune Cantonment — Sitting MLA and BJP leader Sunil Kamble is facing Congress candidate Ramesh Anandrao Bhagwe.
  • Shivajinagar — Sitting MLA Siddharth Anil Shirole is seeking a second term against Congress leader Dattatrey Bahirat.
  • Baramati — The Pawar family bastion is at the centre of a massive political showdown with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar facing a tough challenge from his nephew Yigendra Pawar. Supriya Sule --- the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat by defeating Sunetra Pawar (the wife of Deputy CM Pawar).

Early Trends:

  • Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading by 3,759 votes from Baramati seat, where he is locked in a tussle with his nephew Yugendra Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies) 

 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
