Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes began at 8:00 am for all seats in Pune district. All eyes are on the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance that is seeking to make a comeback.

Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Polls for the 288 seat Maharashtra Assembly was held in a single phase this week. Counting of votes began at 8:00 am. Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the Mahayuti alliance while some suggest that neither the ruling coalition nor the Maha Vikas Aghadi will secure a decisive majority to form the next government in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are 21 assembly constituencies in the region – including eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 in the remaining rural areas. Data released by the Election Commission indicates that Pune district saw 61.05% voter turnout with nearly all the constituencies seeing an increase in participation.

The ruling Mahayuti comprises of the BJP as well as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. The grouping faces a tough contest against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — made up of the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Constituencies to watch: Kasba Peth — BJP leader Hemant Rasane is facing off against Congress leader Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar

BJP leader Hemant Rasane is facing off against Congress leader Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar Kothrud — Sitting MLA and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Mokate.

— Sitting MLA and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrakant Mokate. Pune Cantonment — Sitting MLA and BJP leader Sunil Kamble is facing Congress candidate Ramesh Anandrao Bhagwe.

— Sitting MLA and BJP leader Sunil Kamble is facing Congress candidate Ramesh Anandrao Bhagwe. Shivajinagar — Sitting MLA Siddharth Anil Shirole is seeking a second term against Congress leader Dattatrey Bahirat.

— Sitting MLA Siddharth Anil Shirole is seeking a second term against Congress leader Dattatrey Bahirat. Baramati — The Pawar family bastion is at the centre of a massive political showdown with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar facing a tough challenge from his nephew Yigendra Pawar. Supriya Sule --- the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat by defeating Sunetra Pawar (the wife of Deputy CM Pawar). Early Trends: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading by 3,759 votes from Baramati seat, where he is locked in a tussle with his nephew Yugendra Pawar. (With inputs from agencies)