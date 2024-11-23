Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 8 am

Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 21 seats in Pune will begin at 8:00 am on Saturday. Elections for the 288 seat Maharashtra Assembly were held in a single phase this week — with the ruling Mahayuti coalition battling the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
There are 21 assembly constituencies in the region – including eight in Pune city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 10 in the remaining rural areas. Data released by the Election Commission indicates that Pune district saw 61.05% voter turnout with nearly all the constituencies seeing an increase in participation.
Five of the Assembly seats within Pune city are currently held by the BJP. This includes Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud, Siddhartha Shirole in Shivajinagar, Madhuri Misal in Parvati, Sunil Kamble in Pune Cantonment, and Bhimrao Tapkir in Khadakwasla. Two seats are held by the allied NCP — Sunil Tingre in Vadgaon Sheri and Chetan Tupe in Hadapsar. Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar holds the Kasba Peth seat.
Meanwhile the Pawar family stronghold of Baramati will see Ajit Pawar contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar. The Deputy Chief Minister has repeatedly won the Baramati seat since 1991 as a member of the undivided NCP led by Sharad Pawar.
Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine while a few have broached the possibility of a close contest with neither faction securing a clear majority.
