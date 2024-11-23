Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes set to begin at 8 am

Pune election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Votes will be counted for 21 Assembly constituencies in Pune from 8:00 am on Saturday. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition is facing a tough contest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state.