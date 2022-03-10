Punjab Assembly elections 2022: AAP wins 89 seats, leading in 3. Latest update

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost the electoral battle from both the assembly seats he contested from -- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.
Channi faced a drubbing at the hands of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) greenhorn Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur seat. Ugoke won by 37,558 votes. Channi also bit the dust in Chamkaur Sahib, where he was defeated by AAP's Charanjit Singh by a margin of 7,942 votes.
The Congress' gamble of fielding Channi, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, from two seats failed to yield any positive results. The party's decision to replace Amarinder Singh with Channi towards the fag end of the former's five-year term to wade away anti-incumbency also came as a cropper.
Bhagwant Mann, MP from Sangrur and party's CM face, said on Thursday that he will take the oath as Punjab's Chief Minister in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, and not at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.
"I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkarkalan, not at the Raj Bhawan," Mann, said in Sangrur.
Mann also said that in his term, no government offices will have Chief Minister's photos. "There will be pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.