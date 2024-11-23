Punjab Bypolls Showdown: AAP leads in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and Dera Baba Nanak as Congress holds Barnala

The Punjab bypolls have set the stage for a fierce political battle, with early results showing AAP leading in three constituencies while Congress maintains a slight edge in Barnala. Discover how these results could reshape Punjab's political landscape after the recent MLA vacancies.

Written By Sayantani
Updated23 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Punjab bypolls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are locked in a fierce battle in Punjab's bypolls for four Assembly constituencies, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday. Early trends show AAP leading in three constituencies, while Congress holds an edge in Barnala.
Punjab bypolls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are locked in a fierce battle in Punjab’s bypolls for four Assembly constituencies, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday. Early trends show AAP leading in three constituencies, while Congress holds an edge in Barnala.(TheCEOPunjab-X)

Punjab Bypolls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are locked in a fierce battle in Punjab's bypolls for four Assembly constituencies, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday. Early trends show AAP leading in three constituencies, while Congress holds an edge in Barnala.

Also Read | Bypoll Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi leading in Wayanad

Chabbewal: AAP Consolidates Win

In Chabbewal (SC), AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the seat by leading with 21,081 votes. His closest rival, Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar, was defeated, while BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal is in third place. Supporters of Ishank Kumar have already begun celebrating what appears to be a decisive victory.

Gidderbaha: Dimpy Dhillon Gains Ground

AAP’s Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon is leading by 5,976 votes in Gidderbaha after four rounds of counting. His nearest competitor, Congress’ Amrita Warring, wife of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, lags behind. BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal trails at the third spot.

Also Read | Bengal bypoll results: TMC eyes dominance in all six seats despite RG Kar wave

Barnala: Congress Holds an Edge

In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon is maintaining a lead of 2,750 votes over BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon after eight rounds. AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal remains in third place, highlighting a close but controlled contest in this segment.

Dera Baba Nanak: A Tight Race

The Dera Baba Nanak constituency is witnessing a neck-and-neck battle. AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa leads by a slim margin of 505 votes after nine rounds of counting. His rival, Congress' Jatinder Kaur Randhawa, held the lead from the third to eighth rounds but has since slipped. Jatinder Kaur, the wife of Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, remains a strong contender as counting continues.

Also Read | Bihar bypolls 2024: Ruling NDA leads in 3 assembly seats, BSP holds one

The bypolls, necessitated after sitting MLAs vacated their Assembly seats for Lok Sabha positions, were held on 20 November. As the results unfold, the battle reflects a high-stakes political test for Punjab's leading parties.

Key Takeaways
  • The AAP’s strong performance in early results indicates growing support in Punjab.
  • Congress remains competitive, particularly in Barnala, suggesting a resilient voter base.
  • The outcomes of these bypolls could significantly impact the political strategies of both AAP and Congress moving forward.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsPunjab Bypolls Showdown: AAP leads in Chabbewal, Gidderbaha, and Dera Baba Nanak as Congress holds Barnala

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.