Punjab Bypolls: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are locked in a fierce battle in Punjab's bypolls for four Assembly constituencies, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday. Early trends show AAP leading in three constituencies, while Congress holds an edge in Barnala.

Chabbewal: AAP Consolidates Win In Chabbewal (SC), AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the seat by leading with 21,081 votes. His closest rival, Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar, was defeated, while BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal is in third place. Supporters of Ishank Kumar have already begun celebrating what appears to be a decisive victory.

Gidderbaha: Dimpy Dhillon Gains Ground AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon is leading by 5,976 votes in Gidderbaha after four rounds of counting. His nearest competitor, Congress' Amrita Warring, wife of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, lags behind. BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal trails at the third spot.

Barnala: Congress Holds an Edge In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon is maintaining a lead of 2,750 votes over BJP’s Kewal Singh Dhillon after eight rounds. AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal remains in third place, highlighting a close but controlled contest in this segment.

Dera Baba Nanak: A Tight Race The Dera Baba Nanak constituency is witnessing a neck-and-neck battle. AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa leads by a slim margin of 505 votes after nine rounds of counting. His rival, Congress' Jatinder Kaur Randhawa, held the lead from the third to eighth rounds but has since slipped. Jatinder Kaur, the wife of Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, remains a strong contender as counting continues.