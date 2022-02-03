An 80-year-old cobbler in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur is set to fight his 20th election as the state goes to polls on February 20. Om Prakash Jakhu, who mends and cleans shoes for a living at a small shop told PTI news agency that it is his passion that keeps him going. Jakhu will be contesting from Hoshiarpur on Bharatrashtra Democratic Party.

“For half of my life, I have been fighting elections. Most of them have been for the MLA post," Jakhu says.

Jakhu will be fighting against Congress' sitting MLA Sunder Sham Arora, BJP's Tikshan Sud, and AAP's Bram Shanker.

“I am contesting my 20th election," Jakhu says with a sense of pride, even though he has not tasted electoral success yet.

The 80-year-old cobbler has also contested the municipal elections from different segments in Hoshiarpur districts, such as Shamchaurasi, Chabewal, and Garhdiwala, and he has been a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Lok Janshakti Party in the past.

The octogenarian said that he was jailed during the Emergency and that he was once “very close" to BSP founder Kanshi Ram, who used to spend a good amount of time with him while in Hoshiarpur.

On asked about his poll plank, Jakhu says if elected, he will work towards free education for all till the age of 18 and for better health and education facilities.

“The youth need to be saved from drugs," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

