Punjab: Visit to Gurdwara, Jalebis preparation as Bhagwant Mann eyes victory

Punjab: Visit to Gurdwara, Jalebis preparation as Bhagwant Mann eyes victory

Punjab election results: Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party had projected Bhagwant Mann, the state unit chief of AAP, as its chief ministerial face in the run-up to the Punjab assembly polls. (ANI PHOTO.)
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Livemint

  • Bhagwant Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district
  • Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As counting for the Punjab Assebly election begins, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann visited Gurudwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur to offer prayers.

Besides, jalebis preparation has also started at Mann's residence in Sangrur with the hope that AAP will win the Punjab election in 2022.

Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district.

Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8 am.

At present, AAP is leading in Punjab according to the latest data by the election commission. If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.

The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys.

Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50% on February 20 compared to over 77% in 2017.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the majority mark is 59.

 

