Punjab: Visit to Gurdwara, Jalebis preparation as Bhagwant Mann eyes victory

Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district.
Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8 am.
At present, AAP is leading in Punjab according to the latest data by the election commission. If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.
Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.
The surveys also predicted that the ruling Congress will finish a distant second in the state followed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP and its allies are not predicted to do well, according to the surveys.
Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50% on February 20 compared to over 77% in 2017.