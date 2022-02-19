Punjab is slated to go to the polls tomorrow. According to the election commission, 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will be voting on Sunday. The voting will take place from 8 am till 6 PM. The Election Commission had earlier postponed the date of voting for the Assembly polls from February 14 to February 20 in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. This time, it's a triangular contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considered a strong contender by the political experts.

Punjab election 2022: Key constituencies and candidates

The high voltage campaign for 117 assembly seats in Punjab reaches a crescendo. The voting is all set to take place on Sunday.

Here's a list of key constituencies and candidates:

Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu (contesting from Amritsar)

AAP Bhagwant Mann (contesting from Dhuri)

Congress Charanjit Singh Channi (contesting from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats)

SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal (contesting from Jalalabada)

Punjab Lok Congress Capt Amarinder Singh (contesting from Patiala)

Parakash Singh Badal (contesting from Lambi)

Congress Sukhpal Khair (contesting from Bholuth)

AAP Kulwant Singh (contesting from Mohali)

Punjab polls 2022: BJP's manifesto's key announcement

The BJP is contesting the February 20 polls in alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

- The saffron party has promised 75% reservation in all government jobs for youngsters from the state.

- 35% reservation for women in government jobs and massive infrastructure development.

- BJP has also promised 50% reservation in private jobs for the Punjab youth.

-The party has also promised an unemployment allowance of ₹4,000 per month will be given to all graduates for two years after the completion of their degrees.

Punjab polls 2022: Congress's manifesto's key announcement

- The party has promised ₹1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year, and one lakh government jobs.

- Congress party promised a hike in old-age pension and procurement of pulses, oilseed, and corn at MSP besides free education and health services.

-The party promised to reduce cable TV charges from ₹400 to ₹200 per month per household.

-The party also promised free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges, and universities while SC scholarship will continue.

-The party promised ₹5,000 for needy girls who pass Class 5, ₹10,000 for those who clear Class 10, and ₹20,000, and a computer for the girls who pass Class 12.

- The party announced an investment fund of ₹1,000 core for startups and an interest-free loan of ₹2 lakh for them.

Punjab polls 2022: AAP's manifesto's key announcement

AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal had announced a Punjab Model, comprising a 10-point agenda that focuses on generating employment.

- The party promised to create a drug-free and corruption-free state

-It also promised to improve education, health, agriculture, and industrial sectors

-AAP has promised to give ₹1,000 a month to each woman above the age of 18.

