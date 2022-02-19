Punjab is slated to go to the polls tomorrow. According to the election commission, 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will be voting on Sunday. The voting will take place from 8 am till 6 PM. The Election Commission had earlier postponed the date of voting for the Assembly polls from February 14 to February 20 in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state.

