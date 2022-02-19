This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab polls: A total of 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will be voting on Sunday
Punjab election: A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state
Punjab is slated to go to the polls tomorrow. According to the election commission, 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will be voting on Sunday. The voting will take place from 8 am till 6 PM. The Election Commission had earlier postponed the date of voting for the Assembly polls from February 14 to February 20 in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state.
In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. This time, it's a triangular contest with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considered a strong contender by the political experts.
