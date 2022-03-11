Punjab election results 2022: 12 MBBS doctors set to enter assembly

After an unprecedented result of the Punjab assembly election, the state is set to get 12 MBBS doctors as MLAs for the first time. As many as 12 MBBS doctors defeated their opponents and have made their position in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Of the total 12 doctors, nine are from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and one each from Shiromani Akali Da (SAD), Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

