Punjab election results 2022: 12 MBBS doctors set to enter assembly

Punjab assembly election: As many as 12 MBBS doctors defeated their opponents and have made their position in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha
Of the total 12 doctors, nine are from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and one each from Shiromani Akali Da (SAD), Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
After an unprecedented result of the Punjab assembly election, the state is set to get 12 MBBS doctors as MLAs for the first time. As many as 12 MBBS doctors defeated their opponents and have made their position in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Of the total 12 doctors, nine are from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and one each from Shiromani Akali Da (SAD), Congress, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
The doctors who have registered victory in the Punjab assembly elections are Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal from Taran Tarn, Dr Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Inderbir Nijjer from Amritsar East, Dr Baljit Kaur from Malout, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Dr Ravjot Singh from Sham Chaurasi and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Rural. All the aforementioned names are from AAP.
Whereas Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal of Congress won from Chabbewal, Dr Nachhatar Pal of the BSP won from Nawanshahr, and Dr Shukwinder Kumar Sukhi of SAD from Banga constituency.
AAP swept the Punjab polls by getting a three-fourths majority in the 117-member assembly with 92 seats pushing most of its rivals to the margins.
The party had finished second behind Congress in the 2017 elections in the state.
The AAP will now form its second government in the country after the one led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
Kejriwal hailed the party's performance in Punjab as a "revolution" while his party leader Raghav Chadha said the AAP will emerge as the replacement of the Congress at the national level in the coming days.
AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.