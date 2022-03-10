Punjab Elections 2022 vote counting: How to get official results from Election Commission1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Punjab Elections 2022 results can also be tracked on the ECI app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said. Early trends are expected to start trickling in from 9am.
Final counting results will start pouring only later in the day, you can get real-time vote counting updates on the official website of the Election Commission -- results.eci.gov.in.
Results can also be tracked on the ECI app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Here are the steps:
1. Visit the Election Commission website – results.eci.gov.in
2. Click on the link that reads 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022'
3. Once the counting begins, you will be re-directed to a new window. (As of now, it says: Results trends will start from 8 AM on 10th March 2022)
4. Select your preferred state.
5. The live results will be on your screen.
