Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Punjab Elections 2022 vote counting: How to get official results from Election Commission

Patiala: AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann arrives to inspect arrangements at the Mohindra College, where Electronic Voting Machines are kept, ahead of the counting of votes for Punjab Assembly polls, in Patiala. 
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the state, officials said. Early trends are expected to start trickling in from 9am.

Final counting results will start pouring only later in the day, you can get real-time vote counting updates on the official website of the Election Commission -- results.eci.gov.in. 

Results can also be tracked on the ECI app, available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Track Punjab election results LIVE

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the Election Commission website – results.eci.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022'

3. Once the counting begins, you will be re-directed to a new window. (As of now, it says: Results trends will start from 8 AM on 10th March 2022)

4. Select your preferred state.

5. The live results will be on your screen.

