India Today-My Axis India has predicted a landslide win for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with a vote share of 41%, translating into anywhere between 76-90 seats. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress party is seen a distant second at 19-31 seats.

The Akali Dal Party, in alliance with BJP, has been projected to win 7-11 seats.

Meanwhile, India News-MRC has given AAP 55 seats, India-TV CVoter poll has projected 59-67 seats for the Kejriwal's party. Almost all the exit polls have given a clear majority to AAP, except ABP-Lokniti CSDS, which has given 36-46 seats.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

Assembly elections on 117 seats in a single phase were held on 20 February. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contested from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab, tells news agency ANI that people's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs).

“Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people," he says.

