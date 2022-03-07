Punjab Exit Poll Result 2022: India Today-Axis My India sees AAP landslide win

Punjab Exit Poll Result 2022: India Today-Axis My India sees AAP landslide win1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
- India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Result on Punjab: The Akali Dal Party, in alliance with BJP, has been projected to win 7-11 seats.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Today-My Axis India has predicted a landslide win for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with a vote share of 41%, translating into anywhere between 76-90 seats. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress party is seen a distant second at 19-31 seats.
India Today-My Axis India has predicted a landslide win for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with a vote share of 41%, translating into anywhere between 76-90 seats. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress party is seen a distant second at 19-31 seats.
The Akali Dal Party, in alliance with BJP, has been projected to win 7-11 seats.
The Akali Dal Party, in alliance with BJP, has been projected to win 7-11 seats.
Meanwhile, India News-MRC has given AAP 55 seats, India-TV CVoter poll has projected 59-67 seats for the Kejriwal's party. Almost all the exit polls have given a clear majority to AAP, except ABP-Lokniti CSDS, which has given 36-46 seats.
Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.
Assembly elections on 117 seats in a single phase were held on 20 February. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contested from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).
Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab, tells news agency ANI that people's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs).
“Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people," he says.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!